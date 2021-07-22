Monthly book sale is back
The Friends of the Nevada County Libraries’ monthly books sales have resumed and will now take place on the first Saturday of every month. The next sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research, located at 211 N. Pine St. in Nevada City. Thousands of books of every kind will be available with most priced between 50 cents and $3. For more information call 530-265-1407 or email friends@ncfol.org.
