Marriages: Wells-Myers

On September 2, Stephanie Lane Wells of Oakland and David Troy Myers of Los Angeles were married at the Dutch Flat Hotel in Dutch Flat, before just-shy-of 100 guests. The wedding was hosted by the mother of the groom, Eve Lee Yomtov and the parents of the bride, Richard and Elaine Wells. The Szabo Tasting Room welcomed the out-of-town guests, the rehearsal dinner was held at The Stone House, and the wine was courtesy of Double Oak (the bride helped harvest the rose that was served). Stephanie and David both have MBAs. David works in sustainability consulting and Stephanie in technology marketing. The couple is looking forward to starting their married life together in Nevada County.