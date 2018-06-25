MARRIAGES: May 23- June 8
June 25, 2018
May 23
Lovitt and Cooke: Karen Leigh Lovitt and Edwin Nathan Cooke.
Kelly and Buschmann: Megan Marie Kelly and Steven Carl Buschmann.
May 24
Bearden and Cooke: Emily Alexandra Bearden and Jacob Alan Cooke.
Medlyn and Ehrlich: Danielle Christina Medlyn and Christopher Brian Ehrlich.
Mosel and Campbell: Shelby Lillian Mosel and Cody Diamond Campbell.
May 25
Fuller and Shapiro: Ciara Danille Fuller and Michael Samuel Shapiro.
Porter and Grant: Whitney Marie Porter and Cody Adam Grant.
Green and Rockholt: Lynette Thelma Green and Joseph Charles Rockholt.
May 29
Wells and Robinson: Megan Mauri Wells and Anaya Doris Robinson.
Obarr and Miller: Tracy Elanor Obarr and James Owen Miller.
May 30
Zehe and Smith: Kassandra Kristine Zehe and Lucas Auzers Smith.
May 31
Bennett and Lomeli: Brooke Haley Bennett and Hector Mariano Lomeli.
Buchholz and Burke: Joshua Mathew Buchholz and Isaac Emerson Burke.
Meadows and Watson: Katie Jane Meadows and Jedidiah Nathan Watson.
Buchanan and McKay: Jessica Alice Buchanan and Russell Don McKay.
Loberg and Kading: Danielle Christine Loberg and Jack Wilson Kading.
Limov and Smith: Abigail Laurel Limov and Benjamin James Smith.
Mello and Swartzendruber: Taylor Garren Mello and Nicholas Joseph Swartzendruber.
June 1
Garren and McGuire: Jessica Robyn Garren and Drew Thomas McGuire.
Mosby and Brown: Kyla Dawn Mosby and Benjamin Martin Brown.
Rauterkus and Bain: Paige Nicole Rauterkus and Matthew Henry Bain.
June 4
Tillotson and Kruse: Brandi Lynn Tillotson and Phillip Allen Kruse.
June 5
Madsen and Drummond: Melanie Rose Madsen and Eric Wayne Drummond.
June 6
Lopez Huidobro and Chacon: Rebeca Zoila Lopez Huidobro and Benitez Maecelino Chacon.
Bauer and Slade: Hannah Marie Bauer and Jason Alexander Slade.
June 8
Galvan and Deane: Gricelda Galvan and Michael Edward Deane.
Edwards and Howard: Courtney Blair Edwards and Andrew John Howard.
Fregoso and Boyle: Julie Ann Fregoso and Joseph Jonrobert Boyle.
