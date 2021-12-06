Marriages licenses, Nov. 22-24, 2021
Nov. 22
Elizarrarasborrero and Reyes: Aaliyah Ramona Elizarrarasborrero and Matthew Lee Reyes.
Cruz and Homan: Janai Jelexi Cruz and Richard Charles Homan.
Highline and Youngblood: Crystal Michele Highline and Nicolas Eli William Youngblood.
Strickland and LaPointe: Jessica Dee Strickland and Daniel James Gunnar LaPointe.
Maezumi and Lecuyer: Kirsten Mitsuyo Maezumi and Edouard Pierre John Lecuyer.
Nov. 23
Olafsson and Goldberg: Katrin Gudrun Olafsson and Marshall R. Goldberg.
Kane and Janecky: Kelsey Cay Kane and Grand Frederick Janecky.
Nov. 24
Vigstrom and Miller: Kaitlyn Annalise Vigstrom and Andrew James Ray Miller.
Peterson and Kendall: Emma Kathryn Peterson and Mark Stephen Kendall.
Miranda Cedeno and Baldissarri: Maria Alexandra Miranda Cedeno and Stefano Baldissarri.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User