MARRIAGES: June 11- June 22
July 4, 2018
June 11
Palmer and Childs: Michelle Renae Palmer and Daniel Abe Childs
Sleigh and Garcia: Christina Leighann Sleigh and Henry Nathan Garcia.
Molzahn and Clover: Kalyn Elizabeth Molzahn and Brett David Clover, II.
Orlandi and Latus: Morgan Justine Orlandi and Matthew Thomas Latus.
Handy and Carlson: Brandon Kelly Handy and Wade Montgomery Carlson.
Recommended Stories For You
June 12
Enslow and Ortega: Andrea Danielle Enslow and Clarence Dennis Orgega, Jr.
June 13
Majneric and Rossiter: Sherry Cherriguene Majneric and Ryan Nicholas Rossiter.
Armstrong and Bauers: Economou Nina Jeanee Armstrong and Larken Richard Bauers.
June 14
Zink and Ziegenhirt: Elise Michelle Zink and Jason Andrew Ziegenhirt.
Avery and Kozek: Jessica Belle Avery and Kyle Russell Kozek.
June 15
Baxter and Gerson: Colleen Lauren Baxter and Mathew Jonathan Gerson.
Predmore and Stubstad: Jennifer Lee Predmore and Paavo Niri Stubstad.
June 18
Halls and Campbell: Heather Anne Halls and Noah Campbell.
Jackson and Collins: Charity Nicole Jackson and Cameron Michael Collins.
June 19
Wood and Stephan: Emily Anne Wood and Daniel Christopher Stephan.
June 20
McKinney and McClure: Kaitlyn Elizabeth McKinney and Michael Marshall McClure.
Fuller and Halama: Maura Elizabeth Fuller and Trevor Alan Halama.
June 21
Deleon Morales and Goldberg: Maria Alejandra Deleon Morales and Jacob Alexander Goldberg.
Vincent and Gwiazdon Jamisa Loy Vincent and Alan Joseph Gwiazdon.
Arsenith and George: Rose Ellen Arsenith and Janna Nicole George.
June 22
Kiesow and Crenshaw: Shelby Lorraine Kiesow and Johnathan Tyler Crenshaw.
Foley and Lee: Adele Suzette Foley and Rolin King Lee.
Pascoe and Jackson: Monica Lynn Pascoe and Andrew Michael Jackson.