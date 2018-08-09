Marriages: July 18-Aug. 3
August 9, 2018
July 18
Gunsalus and Sheftal: Jennifer Lin Gunsalus and Logan Alec Sheftal.
July 19
Starr and Cooper: Alisha Diane Starr and Travis Scott Hendrix Cooper.
Becotte and Swafford: Barbara Jean Becotte and Kristine Marie Swafford.
July 20
Rogers and Davis: Christina April Rogers and Bradford Whitney Davis.
Vonseeburg and Perez: Kathryn Elizabeth Vonseeburg and Alvino Constacia Perez, Jr.
July 30
Taylor and Hargett: Angela Jean Taylor and Gregory James Hargett.
July 31
Turner and Key: Emilee Celeste Turner and Jason Thomas Key.
Cook and Clarin: Patricia Moran Cook and Mitchell Todd Clarin.
Dockstader and Young: Kathleen Marie Dockstader and Clifford Joseph Young.
Macauley and Hartsough: Katherine Arnot Macauley and Jeffery Hunter Kraetsch Hartsough.
Aug. 1
Crothers and Woods: Veronica Bonnie Crothers and Walter Ryan Woods.
Coffin and Zinola: Kymberly Michelle Coffin and Darin Jeffery Zinola.
Aug. 2
Aaron and Shallow: Allison Ann Aaron and Christopher Michael Shallow.
Aug. 3
Bleau and Meddles: Ruth Margrit Bleau and Dennis Lee Meddles.
Ganeles and Ferrie: Kimberly Kay Ganeles and Colin Ryan Ferrie.
Colunga and Campos: Loreal Rae Colunga and John Hector Campos.
Long and Thompson: Christy Lynn Long and John Carl Thompson.
Stockinger and Haynes: Aricka Lynn Stockinger and Jilian Nicole Haynes.
Gleason and Boucher: Virginia Helen Gleason and Roland Gerard Boucher.
Fie and Freschi: Jenna Christine Fie and John Richard Freschi, III.
Hart and Perkovich: Lori Ann Hart and Joseph Ian Perkovich.