Marriages: Jan. 14-18, 2019

Submitted to The Union

Jan. 14

Searle and Tsiukh: Siobhan Mary Searle and Anton Tsiukh.

Jan. 16

Murphy and Baldwin: Nicola Marie Murphy and Scott Christopher Baldwin.

Chavez and Vandepitte: Brianne Marie Chavez and Justin Tyler Vandepitte.

Jan. 17

Agapito and Fistarol: Astrid Agapito and Ettore Emiliano Fistarol.

Jan. 18

Crittenden and Lee: Melissa Ann Crittenden and Daniel Gene Lee.

Laffins and Lord: Kamille Marlena Laffins and Joshua Matthew Lord.

Broll and Chapel: Kelly Anne Broll and Christopher Brian Chapel.

