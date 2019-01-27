Marriages: Jan. 14-18, 2019
January 27, 2019
Jan. 14
Searle and Tsiukh: Siobhan Mary Searle and Anton Tsiukh.
Jan. 16
Murphy and Baldwin: Nicola Marie Murphy and Scott Christopher Baldwin.
Chavez and Vandepitte: Brianne Marie Chavez and Justin Tyler Vandepitte.
Jan. 17
Agapito and Fistarol: Astrid Agapito and Ettore Emiliano Fistarol.
Jan. 18
Crittenden and Lee: Melissa Ann Crittenden and Daniel Gene Lee.
Laffins and Lord: Kamille Marlena Laffins and Joshua Matthew Lord.
Broll and Chapel: Kelly Anne Broll and Christopher Brian Chapel.
