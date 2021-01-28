Marriages, Jan. 11-22
Marriages
Jan. 11
Pitaherrera and Bennett: Karime Daniela Pitaherrera and Marquise Xavier Bennett.
Manes and Uchida: Zoie Rose Manes and Kevin Michael Uchida.
Jan. 13
Fisher and Loesch: Chelsea Bae Fisher and David Alexander Loesch.
Carr and Yamazaki: Robin John Carr and Tomomi Yamazaki.
Jan. 15
Harp and Van Valkenburg: Selah Rain Harp and Vincent John Van Valkenburg.
Souter and Siegfried: Rebecca Lynn Souter and Jeremy Bruce Siegfried.
Vielmader and Talley: Samantha Diane Vielmader and Bailey Devon Gareth Talley.
Baumgart and Cooper: Laura Marie Baumgart and Andrew Ryan Cooper.
Jan. 22
Dramise and Hardy: Julie Anne Dramise and Andrew Chase Hardy.
Delavega and Duke: Jennifer Dallas Delavega and Robert Christopher Duke.
Uskov and Gerth: Anastasya Alexeyevna Uskov and Evan Russell Gerth.
