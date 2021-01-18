Marriages, Dec. 7, 2020 through Jan. 8, 2021
Dec. 7
Roussel and Ketterle: Brittany Renee Roussel and Jonas Ketterle.
Harris and Peternell: Megan Briana Harris and Raymond Nicholas Peternell.
Dec. 9
Warren and Fye: Valeri Leigh Warren and Kile Patrick Fye.
Dec. 11
Scott and Medeiros: Teresa Rose Scott and John Joseph Medeiros.
Cox and Moule: Emilie Renee Cox and Jacob Spencer Moule.
Hippert and Tom: Katie Lee Hippert and Erik Victor Tom.
Deliz Morales and Russell: Lizanne Deliz Morales and Cheri Lynn Russell.
Stocker and Healy: Bernadette Stocker and Lucas Burton Healy.
Austin and Unger: Patricia Annie Austin and Peter Woods Unger.
Dec. 14
Gold and Sumahit: Deanna Jean Gold and Dallas William Sumahit.
Floyd and McDonnell: Angela Renee Floyd and Paul Andrew McDonnell.
Angari and Mellender: Targhi Ameneh Angari and Paul Wesley Mellender.
Dec. 16
Campbell and Grande: Larissa Anne Campbell and David Richard Grande.
Glaspy and Lage: Margaret Michelle Glaspy and Julian Price Lage.
Haynes Furman and Mickelson: Lucy Diana Haynes Furman and Phillippe Armand Mickelson.
Pitts and Pitts: Robert Gary Pitts and Leslie Pitts.
Dec. 18
Schwartz and Wheeler: Erin Elizabeth Schwartz and Mason Wyatt Wheeler.
Osgood Dawson and Gross: Dustin Anna Osgood Dawson and Jared Wayne Gross.
Lotter and Jonutz: Tess Lotter and Brandon Marc Jonutz.
Tamo and Merrill: Jennifer Renee Tamo and Matthew Donald Merrill.
Dec. 21
Hawes and Downes: Katharine Lynn Hawes and Liam Elijah Downes.
Lipski and Haines: Jessica Marleane Lipski and Daniel Brooks Haines.
Hutchin and McDonald: Kayla Dian Hutchin and Paul Sean McDonald.
Dec. 23
Courcier and Eggers: Sydney Brooke Courcier and Christopher Alan Eggers.
Douglas and Lyon: Sara Douglas and Randy Christopher Lyon.
Burfitt and Gianatasio: Kathryn May Burfitt and Nicholas Ryan Gianatasio.
Dec. 30
Shields and Warner: Meagan Lynn Shields and Scott Gregory Warner.
Argo and Kopp: Rhonda Kay Argo and Daniel Earl Kopp.
Jan. 4
Aguas and Salvaggione: Maria Joji Misajon Aguas and Michael Anthony Salvaggione.
Anderson and PettyJohn: Kayla Marie Anderson and Nathaniel Augustine Pettyjohn.
Gore and Smith: Heather Marie Gore and Kenon Leland Smith.
Jan. 5
Beeghly and Smith: Marla Kay Beeghly and Roberty Michael Smith.
Jan. 6
Brown and Creal: Kirstin Alexandra Oliver Brown and Dan Phelan Creal.
Innocenti and Koski: Cheryl Lynn Innocenti and Christopher Allen Koski.
Jan. 8
Dalit and Cambre: Carmel Corpus Dalit and Mark Joseph Cambre.
Shay and Brown: Alexandra Raye Shay and Lucas William Belmont Brown.
Palmerton and Riedel: Carley Spring Palmerton and Derrick Lee Riedel.
Rice and Golemon: Leslie Grahm Rice and Sonja Michelle Golemon.
