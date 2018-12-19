Marriages: Dec. 11-14
December 19, 2018
Dec. 11
Herfurth and Roberts: Paige Elice Herfurth and Bryce Lee Roberts.
Mikrut and De Almeida: Laura Grace Mikrut and Jesiel Madruga De Almeida.
Dec. 12
Janecke and Tyler: Anastasia Sofia Maria Janecke and Alexander Anthony Tyler.
Torres and Pinkham: Sylvia Marie Torres and Kurt Michael Pinkham.
Dell and Hemby: Cynthia Eileen Dell and William Joseph Hemby.
Dec. 14
Steel and Hughes: Patricia Christine Steel and Mark Cullimore Hughes.
Triplett and Davis: Sean Aron Triplett and Anna Helena Davis.
Dunn and Foster: Ashley Nicole Dunn and Ian James Foster.
