 Marriages: Dec. 11-14 | TheUnion.com

Marriages: Dec. 11-14

Submitted to The Union

Dec. 11

Herfurth and Roberts: Paige Elice Herfurth and Bryce Lee Roberts.

Mikrut and De Almeida: Laura Grace Mikrut and Jesiel Madruga De Almeida.

Dec. 12

Janecke and Tyler: Anastasia Sofia Maria Janecke and Alexander Anthony Tyler.

Torres and Pinkham: Sylvia Marie Torres and Kurt Michael Pinkham.

Dell and Hemby: Cynthia Eileen Dell and William Joseph Hemby.

Dec. 14

Steel and Hughes: Patricia Christine Steel and Mark Cullimore Hughes.

Triplett and Davis: Sean Aron Triplett and Anna Helena Davis.

Dunn and Foster: Ashley Nicole Dunn and Ian James Foster.

