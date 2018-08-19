 Marriages: Aug. 6-10 | TheUnion.com

Marriages: Aug. 6-10

Submitted to The Union

Aug. 6

Jacobsen and Worthington: Katelyn Rose Jacobsen and Clark Jordan Worthington.

Reid and Evans: Alison Reid and John Walter Evans.

Cregar and Messer: Jessica Angelee Cregar and Weston Somers Messer.

Aug. 7

Taylor and Smithers: Annette Marie Taylor and Ralph Nmn Smithers.

Aug. 8

Soliz and Lance: Abel Soliz and Ileana Lance.

Bui and Fong: Nicole Yabut Bui and Mitchell Francis Fong.

Krutiak Presley and Law: Angelica Kennedy Lee Krutiak Presley and Remington Chandler Law.

Aug. 9

Brooks and Goodnight: Tess Dakota Brooks and Joseph Sean Cahill Goodnight.

Aug. 10

Huey and Marcucci: Alexandria Shannon Huey and Alex Richard Marcucci.

Graham and Wilson: Shelby Lynn Graham and Dustyn John Wilson.

Peizer and Thorpe: Jessie Elissa Peizer and Patrick Michael Thorpe.