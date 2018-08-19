Marriages: Aug. 6-10
August 19, 2018
Aug. 6
Jacobsen and Worthington: Katelyn Rose Jacobsen and Clark Jordan Worthington.
Reid and Evans: Alison Reid and John Walter Evans.
Cregar and Messer: Jessica Angelee Cregar and Weston Somers Messer.
Aug. 7
Taylor and Smithers: Annette Marie Taylor and Ralph Nmn Smithers.
Aug. 8
Soliz and Lance: Abel Soliz and Ileana Lance.
Bui and Fong: Nicole Yabut Bui and Mitchell Francis Fong.
Krutiak Presley and Law: Angelica Kennedy Lee Krutiak Presley and Remington Chandler Law.
Aug. 9
Brooks and Goodnight: Tess Dakota Brooks and Joseph Sean Cahill Goodnight.
Aug. 10
Huey and Marcucci: Alexandria Shannon Huey and Alex Richard Marcucci.
Graham and Wilson: Shelby Lynn Graham and Dustyn John Wilson.
Peizer and Thorpe: Jessie Elissa Peizer and Patrick Michael Thorpe.