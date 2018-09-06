MARRIAGES: AUG. 27-29
September 6, 2018
Aug. 27
Howard and Smith: Jessica Mae Howard and James Michael Smith.
Scholl and Brown: Marcella Selene Scholl and Adam Bateman Brown.
Aug. 28
Stone and Donahoe: Natalie Jeanne Stone and James Peter Donahoe.
Orellana and Palmer: Sarina Marie Orellana and Timothy Charles Palmer.
Andersen and Milligan: Withanee Jillian Andersen and Shawn Stephen Milligan.
Gillies and Witt: Brittani Jacqueline Gillies and Joseph Jack Witt.
Aug. 29
Gonzalez and Sosa: Elyza Gonzalez and Eriberto Ruiz Sosa.
Thomas and Nielsen: Diana Fullilove Thomas and Kenneth Nielsen.
Schrader and Burnstein: Lisa Ann Schrader and Michael Robert Samuel Burnstein.