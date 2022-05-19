Marriage licenses, May 9-13, 2022
Nevada County Courthouse
May 9
Hoffman and Brown: Dina Lizica Hoffman and Christopher Stanley Brown.
Stimson and Canevari: Debra Lynn Stimson and Robert John Canevari.
Charbonneau and Matthews: Jeanne Marie Charbonneau and Rodrick Dean Matthews.
Smith and Trube: Faith Christine Smith and Branson Daniel Trube.
May 10
Gulsvig and Leavengood: Olivia Michele Gulsvig and Nicholas James Leavengood.
Thomas and Canevari: Rebecca Lynn Thomas and Evan William Canevari.
May 11
Zolezzi and Cowdrey: Rioja Pilar Zolezzi and Krisopher Robert Cowdrey.
McQuary and Schroeder: Leslie Lewallen McQuary and Douglas Owen Schroeder.
Dacillo and Call: Chuchie Cadag Dacillo and Brooks Ashbrook Call.
Wheeler and Ernst: Keisha Ryan Wheeler and Casey Robert Ernst.
Holman and Deguzman: Lacey May Holman and Alexander Robert Deguzman.
Norris and White: Kalia Nichole Norris and Justin Charles White.
Johnston and Raymond: Chloe Renee Johnston and Kevin Allen Raymond.
May 12
Miller and Caldwell: Dawn Michelle Miller and Cory Scott Caldwell.
Oas and Dutton: Robin Michelle Oas and Aaron Patrick Dutton.
Dayen and Cristiani: Chelsea Dolores Dayen and Nicholas John Cristiani.
Milton and Lukins: Mary Linda Milton and Milton Elliott Lukins, Jr.
May 13
White and Mills: Julie Mardean White and David Dixon Mills.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User