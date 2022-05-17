Marriage licenses, May 2-6, 2022
Nevada County Courthouse
May 2
Trent and Powell: Jaclyn June Trent and Robert Andrew Powell.
Fedina and Rodgers: Viktoriia Fedina and Kyle Matthew Rodgers.
Ryazantseva and Alder: Mariya Igorevna Ryazantseva and Ryan James Alder.
Stoeckle and Trevethick: Kellie Marie Stoeckle and Travis Kadin Trevethick.
May 3
Calderon Rodriguez and Powers: Mayra Susanna Calderon Rodriguez and Daniel Robert Powers.
James and Knisley: Lissa Renee James and Gregory Dennis Knisley.
Saldana and Gorman: Nicolasa Marie Saldana and Brandon James Gorman.
May 4
Canon and Weddle: Chloe Renee Canon and Dylan Austin Weddle.
May 5
Correa and Pisano: Tammy Lynn Correa and Richard Robert Pisano.
Anderson and Paizis: Elyna Rae Anderson and Christopher Peter Paizis.
Beckett and Cloutier: Sheryl Lynn Beckett and Steven Alfred Cloutier.
Voors and Davis: Karen Woodmansee Voors and Donald Fred Davis.
Osheroff and Kriens: Jaid Brea Osheroff and Jeffrey Gunnar Kriens.
May 6
Boone and Mehew: Carla Ann Boone and Jesse James Mehew.
Donnenwirth and Gillespie: Chloe Brooke Donnenwirth and Joseph Hudson Gillespie.
Huntsman and Carver: Katie Lyn Huntsman and Aaron Donald Carver.
Smith and Blake: Cassandra Anne Smith and Christian Shade Blake.
Long and Rotunno: Carley Alexandra Long and Christian Anthony Rotunno.
