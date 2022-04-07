Marriage licenses, March 31-April 1, 2022
Nevada County Courthouse
March 31
James and Varguez: Emily Nicole James and Steven Varguez.
April 1
Campbell Lund and Cassell: Jenifer Lyn Campbell Lund and Jeffrey Wayn Cassell.
Johnson and Pierce: Andolin Sierra Johnson and Russell Howard James Pierce.
Begala and Davis: Jane Elizabeth Begala and Christopher Patrick Davis.
Mercado and Ledesma: Luella Jo Bacaltos Mercado and Mark Timothy Ledesma.
