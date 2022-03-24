Marriage licenses, March 15-18, 2022
Nevada County Courthouse
March 15
Archer and Tullo: Alexandra Jenae Archer and Dominic Vincenzo McGarry Tullo.
McDuff and Gomez Morales: Julie Elizabeth McDuff and Ignacio Esteban Gomez Morales.
March 16
Weaver and Crabb: Faith Breanna Weaver and Cody Wayne Crabb.
Hanifyanderson and McCarty: Colleen Coral Hanifyanderson and Mike McCarty.
March 17
Rivera and Teabo: Arroyo Mariana Rivera and Brody Shane Teabo.
Beasley and Yahn: Samantha Ylva Beasley and Delbert William Yahn.
March 18
Gerber and Tener: Judi Louise Gerber and Sean Gregory Tener.
Olin and Marshall: Olivia Marie Olin and Austin Nicholas Marshall.
Randall and Beverly: Rebecca Jean Randall and Anthony Albert Beverly.
Zeiger and Stern: Katherine Jeanne Zeiger and Matthew Alexander Stern.
