Marriage licenses, March 1-4, 2022
Nevada County Clerk Recorder’s office
March 1
Rivera Arroyo and Teabo: Mariana Rivera Arroyo and Brody Shane Teabo.
March 2
Milner and Six: Sarah Elizabeth Milner and Jacob Samuel Six.
March 3
Dunn and Patrick: Cynthia Ann Dunn and Mitchell David Patrick.
Schrader and Schlater: Amy Grace Schrader and Stephen Ethan Schlater.
March 4
O’Leary and Taitt: Caitlin Elizabeth O’Leary and Jackson Tyler Taitt.
Adamich and Thomas: Hillary Lynn Adamich and Derrick Michael Thomas.
Zuniga and Sorenson: Caitlyn Elise Zuniga and Bryan Thomas Sorenson.
