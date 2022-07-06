Marriage licenses, June 27- July 1, 2022
Nevada County Courthouse
June 27
Johnson and Kehoe: Kahlil Casion Johnson and Brian Michael Kehoe.
June 29
Cristiani and Fink: Sophia Anne Cristiani and Kevin Dewayne Fink.
Trimble and Tublin: Laura Lynne Trimble and Bryan Kyle Tublin.
Laberge and Stockton: Rachel Anne Laberge and James Nicholas Stockton.
Wolfe and Jones: Taylor Marie Wolfe and Justin Tyler Jones.
June 30
Finau and Marcum: Melody Tuumoe Finau and Isaac Jacob Cainen Marcum.
Ermshar and Heinz: Marjorie Del Ermshar and Dennis Lavel Heinz.
Clement and Casey: Delmar Lynn Clement and Faith Thompson Casey.
Walker and Quist: Heidi Jealene Walker and Alex Jonathan Quist.
Walters and Connors: Haley Lynn
July 1
Walters and Romeo Dadi Connors.
Britt and Stewart: Janeane Marie Britt and Thomas John Stewart.
