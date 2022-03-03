Marriage licenses, Feb. 22-25, 2022
Nevada County Courthouse
Feb. 22
Korte and Crawford: Ann Marie Korte and Joshua Vincent Crawford.
Davis and Martin: Misty Lynn Davis and Travis Lynn Martin.
Petitclerc and Clark: Vanessa Leila Petitclerc and Cole Preston Clark.
Willshon and Ball: Megan Maret Willshon and Ryan William Ball.
Reed and Smith: Kimberly Brooke Reed and Dorian Zebadiah Smith.
Burdwood and Bella: Katherine Kinsey Burdwood and Silva Clark David Bella.
Tomlin and Johnson: Chelsey Adair Tomlin and Wade James Johnson.
Feb. 25
Davis and Milligan: Tammy Sue Davis and Michael Walter Milligan.
Nagy and Dresser: Rebekah Danielle Nagy and Halliday Dresser.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User