Marriage licenses, Feb. 16-18, 2022
Nevada County Courthouse
Feb. 16
Sauer and Bossi: Sally Ann Sauer and Ronald Gaetan Bossi.
Auld and Jones: Anna Isabel Sanchez Auld and Bernard Clark Jones.
Eppers and Caperson: Marylouise Ormerod Eppers and Overton Harrison Caperson.
Feb. 17
Loughlin and Crane: Brianna Hyacinth Loughlin and Colin William Crane Smith.
Halliday and Anastasio: Rachel Anne Halliday and Joseph John Anastasio.
Brower and Schwarz: Jennifer Christine Brower and Travers Alexander Schwarz.
Feb. 18
Baser and Torres: Jordan Christian Baser and Guillermo Torres.
Grass and Burke: Heidi Lauren Grass and Casey Morgan Burke.
Johnson and Petechuck: Miranda Rose Johnson and Ivan Pavlovich Petechuck.
