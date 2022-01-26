Local students named to Emerson College Dean’s List
Ava Bratt of Penn Valley and Nikolena Coonen of Grass Valley are among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Bratt, class of 2023, is studying writing, literature and publishing. Coonen, class of 2025, is studying public relations.
Based in Boston, Mass., Emerson College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, the District of Columbia, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris. For more information, visit emerson.edu.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Local students named to Emerson College Dean’s List
Ava Bratt of Penn Valley and Nikolena Coonen of Grass Valley are among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a…