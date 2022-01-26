Local students named to Emerson College Dean’s List

Ava Bratt of Penn Valley and Nikolena Coonen of Grass Valley are among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Bratt, class of 2023, is studying writing, literature and publishing. Coonen, class of 2025, is studying public relations.

Based in Boston, Mass., Emerson College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, the District of Columbia, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris. For more information, visit emerson.edu.