Local students earn Dean’s List recognition from George Fox University
Brooke Hadley of Grass Valley, a sophomore studying elementary education; Ellie Nunnink of Grass valley, a junior studying exercise science; and Avery Kornoelje of Penn Valley, a senior studying interior design were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 35 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.
