Local students earn Dean’s List recognition from George Fox University
Brooke Hadley of Grass Valley and Garrett Cooper of Nevada City were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2021 semester. Hadley, a junior, is studying elementary education and Cooper, a senior, is studying engineering. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore.
