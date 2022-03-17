Local student earns distinction at Wichita State University
Madeline Ten Eyck of Grass Valley is among the 3,246 students who were named on the Wichita State University dean’s honor roll for fall 2021. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 16,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/wichita.state.
