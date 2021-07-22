Library presents ‘Basics of Italian Genealogy’
The Doris Foley Library will offer a free online presentation with tips and strategies for people starting to research their Italian ancestors at 2 p.m. on July 27. The Nevada County Community Library will host the program, “Basics of Italian Genealogy,” on Zoom and Facebook Live. Topics to be covered will include where to start; traditional Italian naming conventions and how they might affect your research; what records are available online; and helpful websites and resources for research into Italian genealogy. Some useful websites will be demonstrated. Questions from attendees are encouraged. Participants must register and will receive a link to the Zoom presentation on the day of the program. More information and a link to register for the program can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
