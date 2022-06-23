Legal seminar on understanding legal guardianship

Attorneys Kathy Lindsay and Larry Montgomery will discuss the intricacies surrounding guardianship in a legal seminar offered by the Nevada County Law Library. The one hour Zoom presentation is scheduled for noon on July 19, with a registration fee of $15. Topics will include creation, notice, temporary guardianship, permanent guardianship, rights and liabilities, duration, termination, suspension and more. .

Lindsay has been practicing law since 2011. She began an internship at the Public Law Center while studying for the Bar. More than 10 years later, she has now developed a practice in Family law, Dependency and Probate. She has been involved in the preparation of dozens of guardianship filings through her work at the Self-Help Center and in her professional practice.

Montgomery began practicing law in 1985 in San Diego, then moved to Nevada County in March 1988, where he has practiced law ever since. In 1989 and then again in 1995, Montgomery was president of the Nevada County Bar Association. Beginning in 1994 through 2006, Montgomery sat regularly as a Judge Pro Tem in the Family Law, Criminal, Traffic and Smalls Claims departments of the Nevada County Superior Court. In the late 1990s, Mr. Montgomery was the District 1 representative to the Executive Committee of the State Bar of California. His areas of practice are Family Law, Criminal & Juvenile Law, and Dependency.

To register, send a check for $15, payable to Nevada County Law Library, 201 Church Street, Suite 9, Nevada City, CA 95959. Please include your name, email address, and phone number, which is needed in order to send the Zoom link and any hand-outs. Call 530-362-5329 with any questions.