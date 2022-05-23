‘Last Friday Supper’ this week
The Last Friday Supper this month is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 27 at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, located at 236 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. The free community meals are first come, first served, with a menu including tuna casserole, green salad, roasted vegetables and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Meals will be boxed up and ready to go. Walk up or drive through the back parking lot. Social distancing and masks kindly requested. All are welcome.
