 Krills celebrate 73 years | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Krills celebrate 73 years

Announcements Announcements |

Submitted by Wally Krill
On Sunday, Mary and Wally Krill, along with their three children, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, will celebrate their marriage of 73 years. The Nevada City couple met in 1947 on a blind date at a dance at “Playland at the Beach” in San Francisco. Wally was immediately convinced he had met his life partner, but Mary, then a senior in high school, was not yet convinced. Having recently been discharged from the Navy, Wally had no car. Mary was a native of Drumright, Oklahoma and Wally was mostly raised in Nevada City.The two were married in Oakland on May 2, 1948, followed by spending their wedding night and honeymoon at The National Hotel in Nevada City, which was Mary’s first visit to Nevada County. It was then that they decided they would someday return to live there. The Krills had hoped to celebrate their 73rd anniversary at The National, but it has not yet reopened due to renovations.“We are so very proud of our family and love them so deeply,” said Wally. “There is nothing more important in your life than family. God has been good to both of us and our family to be able to have such a wonderful life.”

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Announcements
See more