INSERVICE: Charles KOPP
February 26, 2018
Charles Adam Kopp, a native son who enlisted following his graduation from Nevada Union and officially joined the Navy on Veteran's Day in November of 2002, was commissioned as Ensign Kopp on December 1, 2017 by his third cousin Rear Admiral Jeff Trussler. He is the son of Dan and Susan Kopp of Nevada City. The commissioning ceremony took place in Goose Creek (North Charleston), South Carolina, where he and his family currently are stationed. He will be stationed in Yokosuka, Kanagawa, Japan and will begin serving on the USS Ronald Regan (CVN76) this month.
