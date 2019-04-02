IN SERVICE: Sean Mikan

U.S. Air Force Airman Sean K. Mikan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas on March 15, 2019. Airman Mikan completed his eight week training, which included military discipline and studies, rigorous physical training, basic warfare principles, Air Force core values and other related skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mikan is continuing his advanced training at JBSA. Upon completion he will pursue further studies in his chosen career path. He is the son of Marc and Karen Mikan of Grass Valley, brother to Katelyn Wilson of Fort Benning, Georgia and grandson to Sally Manthey of Lakeport, Calif. He graduated in 2015 from Bear River High School.