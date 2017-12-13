IN SERVICE: Hayden J. Taylor

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Hayden J. Taylor graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Taylor is the son of Lizette and Mark Taylor of Grass Valley. He is also the husband of Lauren Taylor.

Taylor is a 2013 graduate of Forest Charter High School in Nevada City.

— Submitted to The Union