ENGAGEMENTS: Rowe-McKenzie

Bobbie Marie Rowe and James Michael McKenzie, Jr. have announced their engagement. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tom Rowe of Grass Valley and Melissa Fink of Smartsville. She attended California, State University, Sacramento and works as a registered nurse for Rideout Memorial Hospital's emergency department. The groom is the son of Rosemarie Gamble of Citrus Heights. He attended Northwest Lineman College and currently works for the Kubich Lumber Company. The couple met while participating in Future Farmers of American at Nevada Union High School. A late June outdoor wedding is planned on private property owned by the bride's father.