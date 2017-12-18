Grizards celebrate 70th
December 18, 2017
On December 9, more than 40 friends and family gathered to help Bill and Trudy Grizard of Grass Valley celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Bill and Trudy were married on December 6th, 1947 in San Francisco and have lived in California for their entire married lives, the last 36 in Grass Valley. Helping them celebrate their milestone were their four children — Bill, Dale and Kevin Grizard, and sister Kathie Harnden. Also present were 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Family seeks man missing in Nevada County since mid-November
- Supporters rally for Nicholas Chittock, who faces animal cruelty charge in Nevada County
- Grass Valley police: Stolen vehicle recovered, burglary tools found inside
- Nevada County releases draft marijuana ordinance recommendations; citizen’s meeting this Tuesday
- Here’s Why You’ll Still Need a California Medical Marijuana Card in 2018