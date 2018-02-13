Grass Valley student makes dean’s list at Colorado Christian University

Melanie Cummins of Grass Valley has been named to the fall 2017 dean's list at Colorado Christian University. To receive this honor, each student had to achieve a 3.7 or better semester grade point average while carrying a full-time course load of at least 12 credits.

Founded in 1914, Colorado Christian University is a member of the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities. Located in Lakewood, Colorado, CCU currently offers more than 100 degree programs for traditional and adult students through their undergraduate and graduate studies programs.