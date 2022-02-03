Grass Valley student achieves academic distinction at Whitman College
Grass Valley native Natalie Lundberg, a graduate of Colfax High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester. Located in Walla Walla Wash., Whitman College provides a liberal arts education to students from diverse backgrounds. Their mission is to help students develop their intellectual and creative capacities in a supportive scholarly community that prioritizes student learning within and beyond their classrooms.
