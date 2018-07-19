 Grass Valley resident earns MBA from Sioux Falls | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley resident earns MBA from Sioux Falls

Submitted by Sarah Strasburg

Jonathan Talbot of Grass Valley was awarded his master of business administration degree from the University of Sioux Falls on May 20. The University of Sioux Falls offers more than 90 undergraduate programs and adult and graduate offerings in business, degree completion, education and nursing, as well as the Center for Professional Development. For more information, visit http://www.usiouxfalls.edu.

Source: University of Sioux Falls