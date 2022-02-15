Grass Valley resident earns academic honors from Florida Tech
Elizabeth Lawson of Grass Valley has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4. Based in Melbourne, Florida, the university offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in aeronautics and aviation, engineering, computing and cybersecurity, business, science and mathematics, psychology, education and communication. Learn more at http://www.fit.edu.
