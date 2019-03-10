Grass Valley man sworn in as CHP officer

Bryce Morgan of Grass Valley has successfully completed the cadet-training course at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy. Following a course of instruction that lasted more than six months, he has been assigned to duty at the CHP's Hayward area office.

Officer Morgan graduated from Ghidotti Early College High School in Grass Valley in 2010. He earned a bachelor of science degree in marine transportation from the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo. Morgan also served in the United States Navy Reserve for four years as a strategic sea lift officer, attaining the rank of lieutenant. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a bartender and security for McGee's Annex in Nevada City.

Cadet training for Morgan started with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity, and included mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The course covered vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid, and capture-and-arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Officer Morgan also received training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code and Health and Safety Code. The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.