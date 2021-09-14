Grass Valley college student makes dean’s list

Adrian Boggess of Grass Valley has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H. Learn more at http://www.snhu.edu .