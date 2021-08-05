 Grants celebrate 65 years | TheUnion.com
Grants celebrate 65 years

Submitted by Denise Fink

 

Richard and Paula (Conley) Grant of Grass Valley will celebrate their 65th anniversary today. The couple was married in 1956 in Grass Valley and went on to live in various parts of the United States before settling back in Nevada County. “They have been through everything together,” said daughter Denise Fink. “They even survived Covid together.”

