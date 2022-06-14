Ghidotti grad sworn in as CHP officer

Ryan Hardin of Grass Valley has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Castro Valley Area office.

Officer Hardin graduated from Ghidotti Early College High School in in 2017. He continued his education by obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in criminal justice and a minor in psychology. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Hardin worked as a security officer for Sutter Health in Sacramento. His father, Brant Hardin, served as a CHP officer from 1996 to his retirement 26 years later, in 2020.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The training covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of the California vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code.