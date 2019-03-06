Free hormone replacement seminar offered in Grass Valley

Dr. Linda Foshagen and Rachel Kramer, NP-C will be offering a free educational seminar on hormone dysfunction and ways to create a safe course of action to remedy symptoms. The seminar is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 28 in the Community Room at BriarPatch Food Co-op, 290 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

In the U.S., approximately 6,000 women each day enter menopause, and 80 percent of them will each experience untoward symptoms, says Foshagen. These can be reflected in work days lost or impaired, and intimate relationships stressed. Hormone dysfunction can occur at any age and affect a patient's overall health, vitality and longevity. Most of the medical controversy has settled around the management of menopause. With women now living well into their 80's and beyond, diseases which have not been significant in premenopausal women (osteoporosis, heart disease, stroke and dementia) are now some of the top killers of women. Space is limited. Call 530-264-7475 to reserve a spot at the event.