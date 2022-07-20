Free dinner provided at Last Friday Supper

The July Last Friday Supper will be held on July 29. Free, to-go dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. A choice of grilled hot dogs or hamburgers will be offered, accompanied by the traditional summertime favorites of potato salad and watermelon. Kindly observe social distancing and masking. Walk up or drive through the portico at the rear of Grass Valley United Methodist Church on 236 S. Church St. See you there!

Last Friday Supper is sponsored by faith minded individuals, businesses and churches — the menu is subject to change. We are in need of volunteers to prepare and serve the dinners. Interested parties should telephone Susie Ernst at 530.205.6901. Thank you!