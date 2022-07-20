Free dinner provided at Last Friday Supper
The July Last Friday Supper will be held on July 29. Free, to-go dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. A choice of grilled hot dogs or hamburgers will be offered, accompanied by the traditional summertime favorites of potato salad and watermelon. Kindly observe social distancing and masking. Walk up or drive through the portico at the rear of Grass Valley United Methodist Church on 236 S. Church St. See you there!
Last Friday Supper is sponsored by faith minded individuals, businesses and churches — the menu is subject to change. We are in need of volunteers to prepare and serve the dinners. Interested parties should telephone Susie Ernst at 530.205.6901. Thank you!
Free dinner provided at Last Friday Supper
The July Last Friday Supper will be held on July 29. Free, to-go dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. A choice of grilled hot dogs or hamburgers will be offered, accompanied by…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User