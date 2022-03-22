Free community dinner set for Friday
The Last Friday Supper, a montly free community dinner, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, located at 236 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. A free, to-go dinner will include Kielbasa sausage, potatoes, cabbage and a serving of St. Paddy’s Yellow Cake. Come early to the parking lot area and drive or walk through the portico area for this homemade fare. Kindly observe the mask and social distancing request. Last Friday Supper is funded and manned by faith-based individuals, businesses and organizations. The menu is subject to change, but is always homemade. All are welcome.
Free community dinner set for Friday
