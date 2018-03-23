Engagements: Scimeca- Collins
March 23, 2018
Mr. Charles and Mrs. Pamela Scimeca of Nevada City are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna Scimeca, to Andrew Collins, the son of Mr. Douglas and Mrs. Yvonne Collins of Nevada City. Jenna Scimeca is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento and works as a naturalist for the East Bay Regional Parks. Andrew Collins, a graduate of University of California, San Diego, is a professional web designer and developer. The two will wed in San Francisco this spring.
