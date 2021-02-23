Ellyn Harmon named to dean’s list at Miami University
Ellyn Harmon from Nevada City was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2020-21 fall semester. Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance. Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio, with a student body of nearly 19,000.
