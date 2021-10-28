 Elks show ongoing support for area veterans | TheUnion.com
Elks show ongoing support for area veterans

Submitted by Elsie Durgin

 

For years, the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 has continued to show its support for Nevada County veterans. This includes supporting the annual Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down. In prior years, the Lodge donated meals. However with the drive-through concept this year, the Lodge donated over $1,000 in Save Mart gift cards distributed at the Stand Down. Pictured presenting the cards to be distributed are, from left, Elsie Durgin, Nevada City Elks; Betty Parsons and Melise Munro, All Veterans Stand Down; David West II, Veterans Service Officer; Jeff Tynan and Esteban Salinas, Nevada City Elks; and Traci Hart, VSR. Anyone interested in becoming an Elk and serving the community is encouraged to call 530-265-4920 for more information.
Photo submitted by Elsie Durgin.

