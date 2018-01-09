East Main Street in Grass Valley closed today
January 9, 2018
East Main Street between Hughes Road and Berryhill Drive in Grass Valley will be subject to traffic control today for utility line work. The Traffic Control System will utilize one way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of on site personnel.
