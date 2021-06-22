‘Drive-Up Hiring Day’ at McDonald’s today

McDonald’s will hold drive up job interviews from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at their Grass Valley location. McDonald’s local franchises and corporate-owned restaurants are seeking to hire 2,000 new team members to support locations throughout nearly 20 counties in Central and Northern California. To help expedite the process for job seekers eager to get back to work, McDonald’s will host a Drive-Up Hiring Day, offering candidates a new, convenient and safe way to apply. Throughout the day, interested candidates can simply drive up and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, no prior scheduling required.

The announcement comes after McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

In addition to visiting McDonald’s, job seekers can text “apply” to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more.