Dogs seeking forever homes at Saturday event

Submitted by Susan Wallace

 

Scooter's Pals is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Petco on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Gentle Touch Mobile Grooming will be co-hosting this event, where a few of Scooter’s Pals’ adoptable dogs, such as the one pictured, will be present seeking forever good homes. Visiting dogs may also get their nails clipped for a modest donation. All foster dogs and courtesy listing dogs needing homes are welcome. Free dog treats on hand. For more information, visit ScootersPals.org.
